Retired judge Bibhas Kanti Kilikdar takes oath as Tripura Lokayukta

Retired judge Bibhas Kanti Kilikdar has taken oath as Tripura Lokayukta succeeding K N Bhattacharya. Governor Indrasena Reddy administered the oath to Kilikdar on Friday in the presence of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha at Raj Bhavan in Agartala. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Chief Minister Saha posted on Facebook, "Today attended the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-appointed Lokayukta of Tripura Dr Bivash Kanti Kilikdar at Raj Bhavan, Agartala." Kilikdar was appointed as the Lokayukta on July 9 and will hold office for a term of three years. Tripura Lokayukta is an autonomous body that investigates complaints of corruption in the state.

The Tripura Lokayukta Bill was passed in 2008 and gives the Lokayukta the power to investigate into corruption charges and act as ombudsmen.

The Tripura Lokayukta Act, 2008 followed by three amendments was enacted in the state on March 22, 2010. The objective of a Lokayukta is to provide free, fair and transparent administration to the people of the state.

Retired judge P K Sarkar was appointed as the 1st Lokayukta of Tripura in 2011.

