2G to 6G in the poll season

Jio’s cheap 4G option, the second time the company is doing it in six years, may also hasten the duopoly structure in telecom if Vodafone Idea fails to raise the much-awaited funds soon. Apart from the risk of losing their 2G customers to Jio, rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are also staring at another crisis. That is, they will find it tough to raise tariffs at a time when Jio is playing the discounting game all over again. In a recent interview to this newspaper, Bharti Group Chairman Sunil Mittal said that the entire dream of Digital India rests on only a handful of telecom players and, therefore, it was important for them to be financially sustainable. He reiterated that Arpu for a telco should at least be Rs 300 a month. In the quarter ended March 31, 2023, Airtel’s Arpu was at Rs 193 against Jio’s Rs 178.

Joining the party late, Reliance Jio had started with 4G. In contrast, Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) grew their user base on the strength of 2G subscribers over the years before shifting to higher grades as technology evolved. So, Jio is now trying to woo the low-Arpu (average revenue per user per month) and basic phone using customers of Bharti, Vodafone Idea and BSNL, with a low-priced 4G feature phone that enables plenty of data on the move. If this move succeeds as planned, Reliance Jio with 433 million mobile users would manage to fast-track its subscriber growth and widen the gap even more with the second-largest player Bharti Airtel, which has 371 million mobile users, 20 per cent of whom are 2G subscribers. Vodafone Idea, with a mobile base of 234 million, could be hurt the most at a time when it’s already extremely stretched. Almost 26 per cent of Vodafone Idea subscriber base constitutes 2G users and it has no 5G subscriber yet.