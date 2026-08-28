A history of learning in R&D

A United Nations Industrial Development Organization publication ‘Industry and Development’ later examined the Indian commercial-vehicle industry and reported that Telco and Ashok Leyland had become major exporters, particularly to developing countries. It attributed their success to “strict quality control, production adaptation, improvements based on indigenous research and development” and government encouragement. It described the commercial-vehicle sector as having gone a long way towards achieving international competitiveness. A particularly telling contemporary Indian assessment came from the Monopolies and Restrictive Trade Practices Commission, which, when considering Telco’s Pune expansion in 1971, observed that it was one of the few Indian companies that had planned its technological development so that it was ready to terminate its foreign collaboration at the end of the initial approved period.