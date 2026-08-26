Is the Trump Treasury panicking?

More troubling still, Mr Bessent’s ham-fisted attempt to control the bond market undermines his hard-earned credibility as the safest pair of hands on the Trump 2.0 economic team. Until now, Mr Bessent has managed to steer Mr Trump away from some —albeit not all — of his most damaging impulses, whether on tariffs or the appointment of the Fed chair. Of course, he has to toe the line on hot-button issues near and dear to Mr Trump’s heart, insisting that the US has effectively defeated Iran and that nothing will benefit working Americans more than upending the international trade order. Otherwise, he would be fired immediately. But bond markets are not so easily pushed around.