India's education minister quality gap with China should worry us all

Senile markets. Febrile politics. Fertile ground. For gratuitous data analysis. We did it, predictably, on education ministers. Do they matter as much as the kerfuffle around them suggests?

We decided to put some structure on this spectral deciphering: We made a quant model for rating education ministers in India and in China. Each minister was scored out of 100 across five factors — highest degree (25 points), quality of institution (15), scholarly output (25), languages of intellectual engagement (15), and sustained academic career (20). The score captures academic depth alone, not political skill or policy delivery. The reason is that it is fair to assume that only the well-educated can value education properly, structure policy and deliver well on it. The results of India’s early years and China’s consistently attest to this.