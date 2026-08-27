A new outsourcing model

But what the $20 billion, New York-based Colgate-Palmolive announced last week was unique in the world of corporate-startup alliances. Back in 2018, the Indian arm of the American firm had taken a minority 14 per cent stake in D2C brand Bombay Shaving. Last week, it announced that it is handing over the D2C and ecommerce business of its own mainline Palmolive personal care brand to Bombay Shaving Company (BSC). Under this new arrangement, BSC will handle all D2C and ecommerce advertising and consumer relationships for Palmolive, with Colgate-Palmolive India (CPI) left to manage the brand across general and modern retail. In a rare admission of a big consumer marketers’ own shortcoming when it comes to the mechanics of D2C marketing, CPI’s Managing Director & Chief executive Officer Prabha Narasimhan has reportedly said, “We did try it on our own, and honestly, I don’t think we are best in class.”