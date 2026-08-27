Alternative pathways to more jobs

The second source could be through the commercialisation of untapped sectors. Demand can also be generated by transitioning historically domestic, unpaid activities into formal, marketable services. Two examples to consider here are the cooking of food moving from domestic kitchens to the marketplace and, in recent times, the emergence of care-giving as a marketable formal service.

Expanding consumption and demand in the economy: Public investment and consumer demand are well-recognised engines for expanding economic activity. Expansion in these, however, could have fiscal implications. On the other hand, mechanisms for expanding the incomes and consumption of lower-income deciles could be a useful tool. The marginal propensity to consume is higher among lower deciles of the population. Because lower-income households must spend a larger proportion of any incremental income they receive on basic, immediate needs (such as food, clothing, and local services) rather than saving it, transferring or expanding incomes in these segments can yield a substantial consumption multiplier. By actively expanding the incomes and purchasing power of these lower deciles, the economy experiences a direct surge in consumer demand. This demand is typically directed towards essential, locally produced goods and services, which, in turn, acts as a powerful stimulus for local businesses and drives localised employment creation.