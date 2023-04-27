Home / Opinion / Columns / A portrait of the deliveryman as a human being

A portrait of the deliveryman as a human being

Organising themselves like the Dabbawalas of Mumbai could do wonders for the pay and status of delivery people

Suveen Sinha
Premium
A portrait of the deliveryman as a human being

6 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 9:59 PM IST
Follow Us

On the evening of January 8, 2022, Delhi’s streets were deserted. The third wave of Covid-19 was rising and a weekend lockdown was in place. It was anyway not a great Saturday evening to step out: unseasonal rains had made it unusually chilly and damp. In the spirit of the new metropolitan India, food orders were pouring in at online delivery platforms.
One of those orders pinged Salil Tripathi’s phone as he sat astride his motorcycle, parked on a street side. As Tripathi took out his phone, an SUV driven by a drunk policeman rammed into him. The impact threw him up in the air and killed him instantaneously.
Several reports, especially a particularly poignant one in the South China Morning Post, painted a moving portrait of Tripathi. Covid-19 converted him from a restaurant manager into a delivery “executive”. His son, said the SCMP report, was expelled from a private school because the delivery “executive” could

Also Read

White-collar workers turn to gig jobs in search of better work-life balance

Demand for gig workers increased by 10 times in 2022, says report

Two-thirds of Indian technology enterprises hiring gig workers: Report

Blinkit shuts some Gurugram dark stores for good as delivery workers strike

Zomato launches hotline number to report rash driving by delivery partners

The founder, the spouse, and their start-up

The Bank doesn't mean the World to anyone

Tech layoffs: It's business, not personal

Come one, come all

A match not made in start-up heaven

That Thucydides Trap again

Smart changes in media

India's demographic dividend will remain unpaid

Inflation and its discontents

Get real with targets

Topics :BS Opiniongig economy

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 9:59 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story