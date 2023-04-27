A portrait of the deliveryman as a human being

Several reports, especially a particularly poignant one in the South China Morning Post, painted a moving portrait of Tripathi. Covid-19 converted him from a restaurant manager into a delivery “executive”. His son, said the SCMP report, was expelled from a private school because the delivery “executive” could

One of those orders pinged Salil Tripathi’s phone as he sat astride his motorcycle, parked on a street side. As Tripathi took out his phone, an SUV driven by a drunk policeman rammed into him. The impact threw him up in the air and killed him instantaneously.