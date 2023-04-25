Home / Opinion / Columns / India's demographic dividend will remain unpaid

India's demographic dividend will remain unpaid

Throughout India's post-Independence history, only about 10 per cent of workers have received a regular monthly or weekly wage with at least one social security benefit

Ashoka Mody
Premium
India's demographic dividend will remain unpaid

7 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 4:12 PM IST
Follow Us

India’s population is set to outstrip China’s. That, along with the rise of Indian unicorns and electronic payment transactions, has stirred heady optimism about the country’s economic prospects. Outside of Africa, India will have the youngest population for the next few decades. The “demographic dividend” of young Indians could power an economic boom. More likely though, a gargantuan problem — seventy-five years in the making — will get worse: given the Indian economy’s chronic inability to absorb job seekers, new generations of young aspirants will enlarge the pool of largely unproductive, poorly paid, and frustrated workers.
The severity of India’s employment shortfall is best measured by its “surplus labour,” a concept much broader than the “unemployment rate.” Quite simply, most Indians cannot afford to stop working. Instead, multiple people (often within an extended family) enter

Also Read

How has India's share in the world population changed since 1950?

How has India's share in the world population changed since 1950?

Watch this count: India's share in world population peaking, to cross China

TMS Ep309: Tax Rationalisation, OTT Content, Equity Market, Population

Mystery of the missing millions: Why UN projects higher India population

Inflation and its discontents

Get real with targets

Consumer sentiments expected to stay sluggish

Next step for the infotech boom

How to build your personal brand

Topics :India's populationeconomy

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 10:36 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story