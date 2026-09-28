A power warning India needs to heed

In other words, the flip-side of the success, namely meeting rising demand, has been the shortfall in meeting all the demand. Official figures put the evening shortfall at more than four times last year’s between April 1 and September 20, and at almost nine times in the first 20 days of September. It is not that in the last decade all consumers have received 24x7 uninterrupted power. But shortages were less of an issue because the direction of improvement was positive. Recently, that has been changing.