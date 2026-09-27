Five-day week: An 11-year dilemma

At present, banks are closed on second and fourth Saturdays and open on the rest, an arrangement introduced back in September 2015. Eleven years have passed since then. Has any survey assessed its impact on customers? If the current arrangement has not caused noticeable hardship, extending the holiday to all Saturdays is the logical next step. This is not just about trade unions, it is about 1.8 million bank employees. Let all Saturdays be holidays, and extend working hours from Monday to Friday to compensate.