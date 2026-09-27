Five-day week: An 11-year dilemma

Of course, bank branches have not lost their relevance. There are 168,624 bank branches – of public, private, foreign, small finance, and regional rural banks – as of March 2026. Senior citizens, rural customers, small businesses, and people seeking loans, KYC updates, cash services, and help with documentation still need human support. But routine payments, fund transfers, balance inquiries, and many other services no longer depend on a physical branch counter.
UPI apart, ATMs, cash recyclers, business correspondents, call centres, mobile apps and internet banking can provide continuity on Saturdays when branches are closed. A cash recycler is a machine that counts, authenticates, stores, and re-dispenses – or recycles – cash.