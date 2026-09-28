Corporate India is not always the saviour

In the last 20 years, and with the advent of the digital age, the entry barriers to distribution and access to all manner of knowhow and talent that businesses needed (but sadly not capital) came crashing down. The small unorganised sector, now goods and services tax-purified, evolved and, in many cases, started offering superior consumer-perceived value (benefit minus cost) compared to larger corporations. A look at Amazon’s supply base and a walk down any small-town or semi-urban market will confirm this, as do public statements from fast-moving consumer goods and apparel companies’ chief executive officers calling out severe competition from small and regional players. Further, for almost two decades, “make for India” has been synonymous with “made in China”.