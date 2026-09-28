The jobs overhang on growth

With rising aspirations and education-skill mismatch, the unemployment rate is disproportionately higher among individuals with higher levels of education. Furthermore, there is high youth (15-29 years) unemployment at 9.9 per cent (2025). There is a predominance of self-employment in India, particularly in rural India and among women. While rising self-employment is a positive feature for the employment landscape, it could also be indicative that the economy is not generating adequate job opportunities. The share of self-employed in India was as high as 56.2 per cent in 2025, higher than the pre-Covid level of 52.1 per cent. Moreover, the share of casual labourers was 20.2 per cent. A high share of self-employed and casual workers is indicative of informality in the Indian labour market.