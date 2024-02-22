A thumbs up for transparency

The Supreme Court of India’s decision to rescind electoral bonds should be celebrated. Electoral bonds, introduced by the Narendra Modi government in 2018 just before the 2019 elections, made donations to political parties — earlier paid as bribes — legitimate and legal. Since the names of the donors or the recipient party were not disclosed, with only the State Bank of India (a government-owned bank) keeping the information, it was an opaque system that benefitted the party in power. These purchases were not even known to the Election Commission. The pay-for-play scheme essentially legislated what is known as Grand Corruption. The Supreme Court’s decision puts an end to this. The Court has also directed the government to make a full disclosure of which party received the money under this scheme.

Whether this will affect election funding for the upcoming general election remains to be seen. However, over the longer term, the question remains: What will come in its place? Will we go back to the old system of suitcases full of cash and the various scams parties in power used to raise money for election campaigns? Or can India develop a better system not only to deal with election-related corruption but corruption in general, which has been a bane of our economic and political system.

The government has issued a White Paper that tries to paint the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government as riddled with corruption. The current government claims to have reduced corruption and leakages under the rubric of “Maximum Governance and Minimum Government.” There is no doubt that the previous UPA government was plagued by corruption. Even if some claims of scams during its tenures were outrageous and incorrect, as in the case of the telecom scam when the then Comptroller and Auditor General Vinod Rai made exaggerated calculations on the amounts involved, corruption under UPA undoubtedly remained high. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government now claims it has reduced corruption hugely. Transparency International, a reputable international body measuring corruption, shows that India’s corruption score did improve once the NDA came to power. The TI corruption score, which is based on perceptions of business and experts, on a scale from 0-100 (where 100 means no corruption), improved from 36 in 2013 to 41 in 2018 (see Table 1). However, it has since deteriorated to 39 in 2023, falling below the global average score of 43. India scores better on this index than several G20 middle-income countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Indonesia, and Turkey, but lags behind China and Vietnam. India’s TI Corruption rank in the world improved from 94th in 2013 to 78th in 2018 but has fallen back to the 93rd rank among 180 countries. Corruption was reduced initially, when the NDA came to power, but the gains have been reversed to some extent.