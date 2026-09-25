Smoke and mirrors

This is why some of the moves his government has made recently are so inexplicable. Hyderabad and surrounding areas have seen massive expansion in the last few decades. Since land records, as in most state capitals, were not digitised, vast tracts of urban land on which residential gated communities and business complexes were built was land for which ownership was not clear. To correct this, the government armed itself with Section 22A of the Registration Act (1908), giving itself the powers to put certain lands (like government, assigned, forest and waqf lands) on the “prohibited list”. Land on this list could not be registered. But during past land-record updates thousands of acres of genuine private patta lands and entire residential colonies were also placed on the prohibited list (22A). On the other hand, colonies were also built on land belonging to waqfs and the cantonment. In short, land ownership was a mess.