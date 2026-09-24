A better way to fund UPI

Another way to think about UPI is as a network with associated positive externalities. For such services, it is important for support to be made available in the initial stages until a critical stage is reached, after which the system can be self-sustaining. Under this approach too, the MDR is not entirely out of the picture once the system has reached a certain stage of maturity.

One, as the ecosystem has a large number of beneficiaries, should the cost be apportioned among the different beneficiaries? As discussed above, apart from merchants and consumers, the beneficiaries include banks and other lenders who gained from a reduced cost of onboarding borrowers with access to UPI-based profiles. The cost of maintaining branches and running ATMs too has been significantly reduced. The business model of aggregators and fintech firms is based on the present design, which allows for profitable business ventures. It is also argued that widespread adoption of UPI has contributed to improved revenues, especially from the goods and services tax, as a result of formalisation in the economy. Is there a case for more widespread sharing of costs across the different beneficiaries?