Don't hang the ECI just yet

When you migrate for work or other reasons (study or marriage), either within the state or to a different state, the chances of you being in two voter lists are high. This is because migrants may be registered at home and also in the places they work, and the routine work of deleting one does not happen.

Speaking from personal experience, I have worked in four major cities, and from 13 or 14 different addresses in these cities. I was not enrolled as a voter till I had crossed the age of 30, and in two cities (Delhi and Kolkata), I had no vote at all. In the remaining two cities, I did not formally try to delete my name or change my address when I moved, and it is likely that my name remained in some of those lists even after I had left. Any update of voter lists will have to remove my name from at least one or two places where I do not stay anymore. If this is the case with me, why would this not happen on a massive scale among migrant workers? Few people I know bother to get their names deleted when they move. Large-scale deletions are necessary to clean up the voter lists and add those who are now 18 or older.