Home / Opinion / Columns / Aamir Khan's strength lies behind the camera, in challenging convention

Aamir Khan's strength lies behind the camera, in challenging convention

For the past 40 years, Aamir Khan has carved out a career as an actor with his unique, off-beat choices

Aamir Khan
premium
CBollywood actor Aamir Khan (Photo: PTI)
Vishal Menon New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 11:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
When he sings Pehla Nasha in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, you feel the electric rush of first love. When he proclaims: “Mein apne mulk ko apna ghar samajtha hoon,” in Sarfarosh, it strikes a deep patriotic chord. And when he quietly steps away to concede a painting competition to his dyslexic protégé in Taare Zameen Par, you’re left with a lump in your throat. 
For the past 40 years, Aamir Khan has carved out a career as an actor with his unique, off-beat choices. Known for his impeccable work ethic and the ability to go against the grain, his oeuvre is an eclectic mix—from Dangal to Rang De Basanti, Lagaan to Dil Chahta Hain — traversing a dizzying array of genres. 
In March this year, Khan turned 60. Four decades have passed since his first onscreen  performance in Holi, which was released three years before his breakout role in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak in 1988. When his contemporaries were dancing in front of the Swiss Alps, Khan was busy doing films that held up a mirror to life. “I don’t follow logic … just do what my heart tells me to,” the actor-producer famously remarked when asked about his film choices. Last week, Khan unveiled his latest film: Sitaare Zameen Par, a coming-of-age sports drama that explores the theme of neurodiversity. 
Khan calls this film a family entertainer and a spiritual successor to his 2007 directorial venture Taare Zameen Par. Khan left no stone unturned in promoting the film. He was everywhere — on billboards, on television screens, popping up on mobile phones, and giving interviews to just about everyone. 
In these four decades, Khan the movie star has also shown his penchant for innovation in film promotion. In 2009, before the release of Three Idiots, he embarked on a Bharat Darshan in incognito mode. He landed up in Ludhiana as a Mexican tourist and roamed the streets of Varanasi as a vagrant. His detractors called it a gimmick. But the film went on to become a blockbuster, sending Khan’s stardom into orbit. 
He was rechristened “Mr Perfectionist” by fans and the media for his unwavering attention to detail and hands-on involvement in projects. Perhaps, he took this tag a little too seriously. By then, Khan had positioned himself as the superstar with a conscience, but the cracks had begun to surface in his acting. This has become more apparent in Sitaare Zameen Par, where he plays a despicable basketball coach. While the film has been elevated by strong performances from the supporting cast, Khan’s portrayal is underwhelming—botched by odd mannerisms and bizarre expressions.. 
It seemed like he was still stuck on a loop from the character he played in his previous film: Lal Singh Chaddha. It was produced by Khan, a remake of the 1994 hit Forrest Gump, starring the inimitable Tom Hanks in the titular role. Khan’s own performance in that film was loud, over-the-top, bordering on buffoonery. It was a far cry from Hanks’ nuanced Oscar-winning portrayal. Khan’s labour of love, which was over two years in the making, sank without a trace at the box-office. 
The telltale signs were evident when in 2013 he did Dhoom 3, where he looked jarring and out of his depth as a circus entertainer. It showcased Khan’s limitations as an actor. 
Lal Singh Chaddha’s debacle sent Khan into depression, to the point that he even contemplated stepping away from cinema altogether. He is now back with Sitaare Zameen Par, which has had a decent run at the box-office so far. But it did little to mask Khan’s inconsistent performance. 
Going forward, Khan has an interesting lineup. It includes a high-octane cameo in Coolie, a film headlined by Rajinikant, an action film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, and the biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke, to be directed by Rajkumar Hirani. 
Audiences will be hoping that these big-ticket films with seemingly interesting premises are not marred by Khan’s disconcerting, repetitive performances. Khan’s real strength lies behind the camera, as a director and producer, championing stories that challenge conventions and are considered risky by mainstream filmmakers. In doing so, he will continue to surprise and captivate audiences while cementing his legacy as one of Indian cinema’s most compelling storytellers. 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Zohran Mamdani's socialist agenda could actually spur faster growth in NYC

As US credibility falters, Asia and Europe must lead global stability

Premium

Rise in personal income tax collections encouraging, sustainability suspect

Premium

MF industry shows exuberance, but financials lag macroeconomic tailwinds

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics :Aamir Khan Indian film industryBS OpinionBollywoodEntertainment

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story