'Exclusively in theatres': Bollywood tests new methods to release movies

Bollywood is trying out various scripts to lure audiences back to the big screen.

This comes as the rising dominance of over-the-top (OTT) platforms makes it difficult for movies to run for long periods on the silver screen, thus hurting the cinema industry.

The latest attempt is by Aamir Khan, who decided to release his film, Sitaare Zameen Par, exclusively in theatres.

On Thursday, Multiplex Association of India (MAI) applauded Aamir Khan’s decision to release the film exclusively in theatres.

This comes after some media reports said that the much-awaited movie is expected to be released on YouTube through a