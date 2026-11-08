AI brings alive India's ancient knowledge through modern technology

Social media creators are increasingly using artificial intelligence (AI) and digital content tools to reimagine Indian mythology for younger audiences. AI-art storytellers use generative AI platforms such as Midjourney, DALL-E and Runway to create cinematic depictions of scenes from the Ramayana and the Mahabharata, transforming ancient stories into visually rich reels and short videos. Mythology-focused influencers are also using motion graphics and visual effects to recreate legendary events such as the Kurukshetra war, Hanuman’s journey to Sri Lanka and Krishna’s teachings in ways that feel relatable and modern.