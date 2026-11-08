AI brings alive India's ancient knowledge through modern technology

A recent example is the use of AI and machine learning in Ayurgenomics, which combines principles from Ayurveda with modern genetics. The initiative has been highlighted by both the World Health Organization and India's Ministry of AYUSH as an example of AI being used to investigate whether traditional Ayurvedic classifications correlate with measurable biological and genetic traits.
This year, the Ministry of Culture's Gyan Bharatam initiative began piloting AI systems that can read, transcribe, search and analyse Sanskrit manuscripts on mathematics, astronomy, medicine and other traditional disciplines. These tools are helping researchers uncover, compare and validate scientific concepts buried in manuscript collections. IIT Bombay-based BharatGen is working with the ministry on an active pilot, building AI tools that help people read these texts, learn from them and recite them correctly.