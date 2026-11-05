India needs focused investment and public infrastructure to lead in AI

India’s position is evolving. It has genuine strengths in language AI, with AI4Bharat, BharatGen, Sarvam AI and Bhashini developing models and datasets across all 22 scheduled languages. These efforts could find markets worldwide, especially in countries where languages like Hindi, Tamil, Bengali and Punjabi are used. Applied AI is also gaining ground. Wadhwani AI has developed tuberculosis screening and cotton pest management capabilities; IIT Ropar’s Annam.AI provides local weather intelligence to farmers; and IIT Kanpur’s Airawat Research Foundation is developing AI-based air-quality systems. Hosting the AI Impact Summit, endorsed by 92 countries through the New Delhi Declaration, has strengthened India’s voice in AI governance. The IndiaAI Mission has mobilised model-development teams in multiple areas and over 45,000 graphics processing units (GPUs). Investments in data centres are growing exponentially. Yet, frontier capabilities remain limited, compute depends on imported chips, and robotics and safety research need strengthening.