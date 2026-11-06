Amid Karnataka Congress tensions, a leadership test for DK Shivakumar

To be fair, not all of the blame should fall on Mr Shivakumar. When the state-run milk cooperative brand Nandini increased milk prices by ₹8 a litre a few days ago (prices of butter and ghee going up was inevitable), it was only following other milk cooperatives across the country. The chief minister pleaded with the cooperative to reduce the increase in curd prices, which it did. But this might have been a tactical mistake. It suggested he had the power to intervene in pricing but was choosing to limit it to curd.

Objective financial reasons also led to the announcement of a 23-35 per cent increase in state-run bus fares last week. Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh told the Legislative Council in September that the four state-owned road transport corporations (RTCs) had posted an annual loss of ₹8,000 crore because of four consecutive increases in the prices of diesel and other petroleum products by the Centre. But women travel on these buses free as part of the Congress’ 2023 poll promise (the Shakti scheme). So, in popular perception, men have been cross-subsidising the fares of the women all along and at the end of the day, the government is recovering its money via a fare elevation so it’s done no one any favours by enabling women to travel free. In fact, the state government reimburses the state transport corporations for the losses incurred by the Shakti scheme. That the state transport corporations are inefficient and corrupt is another story. But in politics, explaining niceties isn’t always easy.