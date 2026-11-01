AI could be the force multiplier PSBs need

Realising the PSB.AI agenda requires more than use cases. Banks will need a business-owned AI strategy, operating models built for scale, modern technology architecture, AI-ready data and governance frameworks that balance innovation with control. Success will depend as much on organisational choices as technology choices. AI must move from scattered experimentation to enterprise-wide value creation.

If India is to build a $30 trillion economy by 2047, it will need financial institutions capable of matching that ambition. For PSBs, AI offers an opportunity — not simply to become larger banks, but better ones: More productive, more inclusive, more customer-centric and more resilient. Those that move fastest will not just participate in India’s growth story. They will help define the future of banking itself.