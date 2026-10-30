US midterms and the coming turmoil

There is a chance that Mr Trump may be impeached again — he’s already the only US President to have been impeached twice. The constitutional provisions for impeachment are interesting. A simple majority in the HoR (218 votes) is sufficient to impeach. However, the Senate must sit in trial and convict (if that is the right word) an impeached President by a two-thirds majority of members present in order to force him out. Assuming a full house, that’s 67 Senate votes. If the Dems have a Senate majority, they may work to get additional votes from disaffected Republicans.