A tale of two Chinas

Still, it would be wrong to assume that China’s real-estate crisis necessarily constrains its ability to compete geopolitically or economically. If you speak to businesspeople or attend tech conferences, you will hear that China’s economy is dominant and innovative. China is not a democracy, and its leaders can allow the dynamic tech and export sectors to flourish even as the rest of the domestic economy takes decades to work off the overbuilding binge. It is entirely possible to imagine 450 million Chinese people flourishing in a dynamic economy dominated by tech and manufacturing, while the other 950 million get by at a much lower standard of living.