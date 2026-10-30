From closing window to overshoot: The retreat on climate action

In order to enable “overshoot, peak and decline”, massive quantities of legacy CO₂ would need to be directly removed from the atmosphere, “creating a state of net negative emissions”. Over the course of this century, UNEP estimates that roughly 320 billion tonnes of CO2 will have to be sucked out from the air. This is equivalent to eight years of total CO₂ emissions at current levels. The Report refers to several technological fixes that may lead to the anthropogenic removal of atmospheric carbon dioxide. There is the Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) either through Direct Air Capture (DAC) or bio-energy with storage (BECCS). These are not yet technologically or economically viable. There are ethical issues involved too, for example, in the deployment of geo-engineering. Preserving forests, undertaking afforestation and cleaning up the oceans offer tried-and-tested natural alternatives, as forests and oceans are natural carbon sinks. Forests and oceans, are each responsible for absorbing 30 per cent of global carbon emissions. But they are being degraded instead at an accelerating pace.