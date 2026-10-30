Pamplona: The city Hemingway never really left

Driving to Pamplona from Bilbao, another town in northern Spain, I was trying to imagine the distant view that Jake Barnes, Hemingway’s alter ego in the novel, described in The Sun Also Rises: the city rising from the plain, its walls, its brown cathedral, and its broken skyline. A century later, the crowds may be larger, but the old spell survives. Perhaps that’s the real chemistry between Hemingway and Pamplona. The city gave the young writer a language of life — wild, physical, noisy, and dangerous. In return, he transformed Pamplona into a sort of pilgrimage place. In 1923, there were roughly 20 visitors in Pamplona. In 1959, Hemingway was astonished to see a crowd of 40,000. Today, there are roughly 1.5 million visitors every year during the festival. It was mostly through Hemingway, who transformed his experience into his best novel, which is often regarded as a defining work of the 20th century. It was certainly an early modernist novel.