When the crops wilt

Although the DMC is rigorous in defining drought, its rollout apparently is not so much. Mahabaleshwar is one of the wettest towns in India. Yet it is on the list of talukas hit by drought and, therefore, eligible for drought relief. How could that happen? Although Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde represents an Assembly constituency in Thane, he belongs to the Mahabaleshwar taluka. And if every farmer — for instance — gets drought relief of ₹1 lakh per hectare and other benefits, so will farmers in Mahabaleshwar! By contrast, Kagal (represented by Hasan Mushrif in Kolhapur district), Shirdi (represented by Radhakant Vikhe Patil in Ahmadnagar district) and Dindori (represented by Narhari Zirwal in Nashik), among others, do not figure on the list, although all three are battling a severe shortage of water and crop failure. All three individuals belong to parties that are in the ruling alliance and are furious that their regions will not be eligible for drought relief.