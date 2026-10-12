Are financial risks now building?

India provides an instructive counterpoint. Regulation and supervision have strengthened considerably following earlier banking distress, and the IMF’s latest financial-sector assessment finds banks and nonbanks broadly resilient. Yet India’s financial system is also evolving: Nonbanks now provide nearly half of private-sector credit, while connections among banks, non-banking financial companies and markets have grown. The lesson from India is, therefore, encouraging but also relevant more widely — that regulatory authorities need to continually adapt the perimeter as financial activity, institutions and their interconnections change.

The emerging-market test: This matters particularly for emerging economies. Financial instability need not originate within them. An advanced-economy shock can arrive through portfolio outflows, currency depreciation, higher sovereign yields and refinancing costs. The yen carry trade demonstrates how leveraged positions created elsewhere can suddenly affect emerging-market assets. None of this means another financial crisis is imminent. It suggests something subtler: Financial transactions and risks may once again be expanding faster than the perimeter designed to oversee them. The next crisis may look nothing like 1997 or 2008. The more important question is whether the financial architecture has evolved sufficiently to see it coming — and to contain it when it does.