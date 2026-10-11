Consequences of cheap electricity

Boardrooms and investment committees must now rethink strategy in many respects. There are novel investment opportunities in energy-intensive industries in the Indian electrostate. The tail risk of stranded fossil-fuel assets in areas such as electricity, steel and aluminium has gone up. There is a lot at stake. According to the CMIE CapEx database, projects under implementation for primary steel total ₹6.4 trillion, representing roughly 149 million tonnes per annum of capacity. For primary aluminium, projects under implementation total ₹2.6 trillion, representing about 5.8 million tonnes per annum. A good chunk of the aluminium projects is a ₹0.8 trillion bet on new coal-power plants, which is odd by global standards. What is needed in this field is not practitioner knowledge about how the business worked in the last decade but a strategic sense about how the world will change in the next decade.