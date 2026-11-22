It is too early to say how exporters will respond to these amendments, but one point is getting clear. The exporters will take the subsidies on offer if the activity itself, say air travel or participating in an exhibition, is justified on commercial considerations. A subsidy may tip the balance sometimes. Similarly, businesses may welcome the subsidies under the Production Linked Incentive and other schemes, income tax rate cuts, GST rate cuts, improved market access through trade agreements and so on but will invest only when it makes commercial sense.