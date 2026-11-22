For dormant money, the RBI's UDGAM (Unclaimed Deposits – Gateway to Access inforMation) portal lets citizens search for unclaimed balances across banks in one place. Deposits left unclaimed for 10 years move to the Depositor Education and Awareness Fund, yet depositors or their legal heirs can claim them at any time, with no time limit.

Social security forms the next pillar. The Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) offers life cover of Rs 2 lakh for death from any cause at an annual premium of Rs 436. Open to account holders aged 18 to 50 and renewable up to the age of 55, it is a pure term cover with no maturity value, and new or rejoining subscribers face a 30-day waiting period for deaths other than by accident. By 22 July 2026, cumulative enrolments stood at 280.6 million with over 1 million claims settled up to 30 June 2026.