Dharam, a non-resident Indian (NRI), was discussing the revamping of his equity portfolio with me. He had been an NRI for decades and built up a substantial share portfolio by remitting money from overseas. He now wanted to sell and consolidate into an equity index fund. But the tax law put him in a piquant situation. If he sold his shares and bought other shares, the entire capital gain would be exempt under Section 115F of the Income Tax Act, 1961. But an equity mutual fund would attract full capital gains tax. “If attracting and retaining foreign currency into Indian equity shares was the motivation behind providing this exemption, then why are equity mutual funds not covered under this section?” he wondered. The law seemed to favour concentrated equity exposure and taxes diversification.
Back to Dharam’s question. I explained that the exemption was not discrimination against mutual funds. It was inserted in 1983 to help with the balance of payments situation. It allowed reinvestment in shares, debentures, deposits and government securities but not mutual funds. At that time, Unit Trust of India was the only mutu-al fund, and the industry was in its infancy.
Section 54EA, inserted in 1996, was a wider tax exemption. It covered all taxpayers and all long-term capital gains, if the sale consideration was invested in equity initial public offerings (IPOs) or mutual funds. The exemption was discontinued in 2000. One reason cited was that the low long-term capital gains tax rate left little justification for the exemption. Ironically, the same Budget widened the exemption for reinvesting capital gains in residential property. A taxpayer who already owned one house could now buy another and still claim it. The low-rate argument applied to all long-term gains. It was not applied to housing.
Twenty-four years later, the Union Budget of July 2024 broadly harmonised long-term capital gains tax rates, and the finance minister said every asset class has to be treated similarly. But neutrality needs more than uniform rates. It must extend to exemptions. Today the regime treats residents and mutual funds less favourably than NRIs and housing.
There are good reasons to encourage investment in housing and to attract foreign money into Indian markets. There are equally good reasons to encourage investment by residents in financial assets. How can the law exempt an entrepreneur who sells shares in his business to buy a second home, yet tax a retiree who sells equity shares to build a mutual fund portfolio for retirement income?