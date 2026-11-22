I remembered this conversation as I read that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had recommended concessions on long-term capital gains tax to the finance ministry. Sebi has reportedly asked for the long-term capital gains tax on foreign portfolio investors to be scrapped. It has also reportedly recommended that a switch from one mutual fund scheme to another should not be treated as a sale. A possible reading is that no tax would be charged when money moves from one equity mutual fund scheme to another after a year. This is like a gift or an inheritance. The receiver pays no tax on receipt. The giver’s cost and purchase date pass on to the receiver, who pays tax only on the final sale. The tax is postponed, not removed. The foreign investor may get an exemption. The resident investor may get only a postponement.