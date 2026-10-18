AT-1 bonds: The bigger lessons

The Supreme Court has called the conduct of Yes Bank, the RBI, and the administrator “questionable”, and said that putting investors at the receiving end of administrative lapses would be “highly unfair”. It specifically said that tighter scrutiny should have been exercised before individual investors were lured into these securities. The court described the RBI as a “mere bystander” in the whole saga. The data placed before the Supreme Court identified 1,346 retail investors with around ₹679 crore invested in Yes Bank’s AT1 bonds. Of these, 1,311 were the bank’s existing customers, with nearly ₹663 crore invested. Sebi found that Yes Bank had failed to ensure that investors understood the risks. It penalised Yes Bank and its executives for the mis-selling, including a ₹25 crore penalty on the bank and a ₹2 crore penalty on then chief executive officer Rana Kapoor. Despite these startling facts, the RBI continued to defend the writeoff.