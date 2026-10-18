Fragmented rules, missing incentives hold back India's green finance growth

Another major bottleneck is the lack of fiscal or prudential carrots. It is a common misconception that regulatory frameworks inherently offer financial perks for green initiatives. In reality, the RBI has not built prudential concessions into its climate finance directions. There are no relaxations on the cash reserve ratio (CRR) or statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) for green lending.

Green deposits are placed on the exact same commercial footing as ordinary rupee term deposits. Because current regulations expressly forbid a differential interest rate, there is no tangible “greenium” to attract depositors or lower the cost of capital for borrowers. ESG ratings are also not yet a mandatory input into credit decisions for banks in India; a higher ESG rating does not automatically equate to a lower cost of capital. Therefore, the pricing incentive for a borrower with strong environmental credentials currently lives in loan documentation rather than systemic regulation.