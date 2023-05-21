The MEIS, a direct export subsidy, caught the attention of our major trading partner countries who challenged at the world Trade Organisation (WTO) the MEIS, the Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) scheme, the Export Oriented Units (EOU) scheme, the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) scheme and so on. The government could not defend these schemes and the panel ruling at the WTO dispute settlement body went against India. That dispute is now at the appeal stage. Meanwhile, the new FTP 2023 continues with the EPCG, EOU and SEZ schemes. The scheme for Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) introduced in 2021 does not yet cover exports of some items and exports under duty exemption scheme and exports by EOUs and SEZ units. In the last few years, the government has found new ways to restrict imports through minimum import price, import quotas, pre-import registration, quality requirements etc.

In 2015, the government replaced the more focused but messier schemes like Focus Market Scheme, Focus Product Scheme, Market-linked Focus Product Scheme, Vishesh Krishi Gram Udyog Scheme etc. with a simpler Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS). Yet, the merchandise exports in 2019-20 remained at about $314 billion achieved in 2013-14. Thereafter, it grew to an estimated $450 billion by 2022-23 (a CAGR of 4.08 per cent over 9 years), mostly due to pent up demand after the pandemic, high commodity prices and high freight rates. It came after the abolition of MEIS in January 2021. Also, the export growth was mostly in petroleum products and not employment intensive sectors like garments, leather etc. The services exports have also grown mostly in the last two years, after the abolition of Services Exports from India Scheme (SEIS) in April 2020 and notably after the income tax rates were reduced for companies.