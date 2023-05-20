No, we don't really care about Manipur

While we’ve been counting the votes in Karnataka and distributing gyan on political implications of the election results there, an almighty exchange of population has taken place in Manipur. The use of the present perfect tense is thoughtful and deliberate. It’s a done deal now. Over. At this point, it is nearly impossible to find a Meitei in the hill districts or tribals in the Imphal Valley outside the “refugee camps”. I am struggling to think of another instance of such a total, mutual ethnic cleansing in any of our states in the past many decades.

No surprise then that the delegation of 10 Kuki MLAs (seven from the ruling BJP and three allied to it), in a joint memorandum to the Union Home Minister, used both expressions: Ethnic cleansing and Partition. They are right. The supposedly dominant Meiteis will have their counter-arguments but not on the two descriptions. It is just that they will argue that they, not the Kukis, are victims. The fact is, both are. Equally and tragically.

For most of us, it is out of sight, out of mind. For prime time TV, I suppose, it’s a question of — “but who would watch”? It might be better to talk about some Kerala Story again, or a mosque or a temple in Varanasi or Mathura. The story in a state so small and so far out is a “Big Yawn”. I am listing here a few facts to persuade you to wake up.