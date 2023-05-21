From inclusive banking to inclusive insurance

In sync with the vision of “Insurance for All by 2047”, Irdai has recently issued a regulatory prescription for general insurance companies for a comprehensive coverage for surrogate mothers. This is one of the many initiatives that the regulator is taking to increase insurance coverage in the world’s 10th largest market with 4.2 per cent penetration. Among the BRICS nations, India has the second-highest insurance cover after South Africa but that’s not something to celebrate as we are a country with a low per capita income and almost non-existent social security.

Debasish Panda, chairman of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), seems to be in a hurry to drive the car in fourth gear on the highway. To make that happen, he wants to fill the tank with enough petrol and make sure that all other accessories are in place — necessary to pick up speed, enhance the driving experience and avoid accidents.