Automation, emerging technology help Indian ports to scale up capacity

As India accelerates investments in ports, the role of emerging technologies will determine the success and efficiency of such infrastructure. From automation to sharing shipment data, India ports are adopting the latest technologies.

India’s first transshipment port at Vizhinjam in Kerala has automated some processes. It offers large-scale automation for quick turnaround of vessels and has state-of-the-art infrastructure to handle the largest containerships. In the first phase of development, the port will have a capacity of 1 million twenty-foot equivalent unit and in subsequent ones another 6.2 million TEUs will be added (TEU is a standard unit of measurement used in the shipping industry to describe the capacity of container ships and terminals). Other ports are using technologies based on Internet of Things (IoT) to track ship containers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

That is in line with international ports deploying emerging technologies to increase efficiency. In a partnership, Huawei is building the digital twin of China’s Tianjin port. The market for port automation is growing substantially. The global smart ports market was valued at $2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $15.5 billion by 2032, according to a report by Allied Market Research.

“Smart ports, also known as intelligent or digital ports, represent a transformative paradigm in the maritime industry. These ports harness the power of advanced technologies, data analytics, and AI (artificial intelligence) to enhance efficiency, safety, sustainability, and overall operational performance,” said the report.



Industry experts quoted in the report said sensors, IoT devices and other smart technologies are being used to track vessels, weather and equipment performance.

India has launched efforts for integrated port management, using data generated by automated processes. The government created the Unified Logistics Interface Platform (Ulip) for ports a few months ago. Ulip is a digital gateway that allows industry players to access logistics-related datasets on various government systems through application programming interface (API), a software interface that allows different computer programmes to communicate with each other. Ulip is integrated with 37 systems of 10 ministries via 118 APIs covering more than 1,800 data fields. More than 900 private companies are registered on the Ulip portal, amplifying its impact. These companies have developed more than 90 applications, leading to more than 350 million API transactions.



According to Ulip there are many successful examples of integration. The supply chains of Ultratech Cement require tens of thousands of carrier vehicles that are supplied by third-party transporters and travel across India. By integrating with ULIP, Ultratech can verify the compliance of all vehicles and drivers instantly. Another example shared by Ulip is Intugine, a logistics-related technology service provider. It uses Ulip’s Fastag API as a tracking tool for road transportation when there is no GPS device or consent available. It has also created a planning tool for first-/ last-mile movement of rail-bound cargo by using Ulip’s railways cargo tracking API.



Banking and financial institutions are also integrated in Ulip. Yes Bank is using Ulip’s API for work like confirming cargo movement. Lynkit, a startup, is using data for gate and yard automation of manufacturing companies. TCIL is electronically verifying customers’ official documents through Ulip’s eKYC backed by DigiLocker system. This helps in saving time and cost as cumbersome manual processes are minimised. Cargo Shakti, an insurance settlement agency in the logistics sector, is using ULIP’s data as digital evidence which is helping them in getting rid of the lengthy documentations.

India will invest Rs 80 trillion on port development over the years. In that work smart technologies will be at the core for efficient cargo management.



