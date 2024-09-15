Sustaining the cotton revolution is vital for the textile sector's growth

A consistent downtrend in cotton yield over the past decade is a clear indication that the cotton revolution, triggered by the introduction of gene-altered and pest-protected Bt-cotton hybrids in 2002, has withered away. Though this can be attributed to several factors, notably the emergence of new pests and diseases, the prime reason seems to be the government’s imprudent policy regarding genetically modified (GM) crops, which has thwarted the much-needed regular flow of new and upgraded seeds to replace the outmoded ones. Most of the initial GM cotton hybrids, containing the pest-killer gene borrowed from the soil-dwelling bacteria Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt), have outlived their utility, having lost their vitality and ability to withstand the threats from constantly metamorphosing pests and pathogens, and climate change-induced challenges. Their effective, and even better, alternatives are the need of the hour.



Monsanto, the multinational biosciences company that had pioneered the development of Bt-cotton hybrids, quit India long ago due to the government’s ill-disposed approach towards its business operations. (Monsanto has since ceased to exist, having been bought over by Bayer in 2018.) Most other private-sector seed developers, too, have turned wary of investing in the cost-intensive genetic-modification technology because of the uncertainty of getting approval for commercialising their products. Though some gene-tweaked cotton strains, including the herbicide-tolerant Bt-cotton hybrids, which help reduce the cost of controlling both weeds and pests simultaneously, have become available of late, these are circulating largely through illegal channels, pending the formal approval from the government. India, thus, is almost five to six generations behind other countries in the use of advanced GM cotton seeds. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



Unsurprisingly, therefore, the average yield of cotton in India, which had surged markedly from 278 kg per hectare in 2001 to 566 kg in 2013-14, has dwindled to 440-445 kg in recent years. This is far below the global average productivity of nearly 800 kg a hectare. Farmers in countries like Australia, Brazil, and China commonly harvest yields as high as 1,800-2,000 kg. India ranks below over 30 other cotton-growing countries in terms of average productivity. However, India’s annual cotton production is almost on a par with that of China, the acknowledged world leader in cotton output, but that is basically because this crop is planted here in a much larger area. In fact, India’s cotton acreage, around 13 million hectares, is the largest in the world, and almost four times that of China. But the average per-hectare yield is less than one-fourth of that in China.



Interestingly, India enjoys the distinction of being the only country to grow all the four species of cotton — Gossypium arboreum, G herbaceum (both deemed Asiatic cottons or Desi cotton), G barbadense (Egyptian cotton), and G hirsutum (American cotton). However, almost all the Bt-cotton hybrids, which occupy more than 90 per cent of the country’s cotton land, belong to the American cotton species. Desi cotton has managed to retain a market niche, primarily due to its softness and absorbent nature that make it ideally suited for surgical purposes. Also, Desi cotton, being in cultivation for ages, is better acclimatised to local agro-ecological conditions, and has greater resilience against pests, diseases, and weather aberrations.



Sustaining the cotton revolution is not just desirable, it is essential for the economic well-being of the textile sector, which accounts for about 5 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), 14 per cent of industrial production, and 11 per cent of export revenue. Apart from about 6 million cotton farmers, millions of others are engaged in the production, processing, and trade of this natural fibre and its products, such as yarn, fabric, garments and other kinds of apparels. The textile industry alone supports the livelihood of about 45 million people. According to trade circles, India’s textile market is valued at around $240 billion, and is anticipated to swell to over $475 billion by 2033, clocking a compound annual growth rate of 6.8 per cent. This rate can be stepped up substantially with the use of better crop seeds.



Cotton is, indeed, a multi-utility crop that provides food and feed, apart from the key fibre. While the cotton’s versatile lint (colloquially called Kapas) is used for producing yarn and different types of fabric, besides various other applications in the medical and household sectors, its seeds yield edible oil for human consumption, and de-oiled cake to serve as nutritious feed for cattle and poultry. Urgent measures are, therefore, imperative to rejuvenate the cotton revolution through inducting new genetically engineered seeds and modern technology. Apart from reviewing the GM seeds policy to facilitate the development of new high-yielding and pest-resistant cotton strains, steps are called for to promote improved agronomic practices to push up crop productivity. This would not only bolster the availability of cotton in the country, but also enhance farmers’ income, improve export prospects, and benefit the cotton-based industry.