Best of BS Opinion: A change in course, building social capital, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Budget
Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
The driver of the Budget and the markets. Reading for today.

Mihir S Sharma, through three shifts in the Budget, sees a possible change in the government’s course.

Debashis Basu states three reasons for the current bull run on the markets. Government spending is one reason. Corruption is another.

Tamal Bandyopadhyay: The regulator (the Reserve Bank of India) has recently issued show cause notices to a few P2P platforms for certain practices. Let’s see how they defend themselves and how the regulator reacts.


Jan Suraaj (campaign) will become a political party on October 2 and contest next year’s Assembly polls. Other details, such as party leadership, will be decided in due course
 
Election strategist Prashant Kishor
First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

