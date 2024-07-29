Best of BS Opinion: A change in course, building social capital, more

The driver of the Budget and the markets. Reading for today.
Mihir S Sharma, through three shifts in the Budget, sees a possible change in the government’s course.
Debashis Basu states three reasons for the current bull run on the markets. Government spending is one reason. Corruption is another.
Tamal Bandyopadhyay: The regulator (the Reserve Bank of India) has recently issued show cause notices to a few P2P platforms for certain practices. Let’s see how they defend themselves and how the regulator reacts.
Jan Suraaj (campaign) will become a political party on October 2 and contest next year's Assembly polls. Other details, such as party leadership, will be decided in due course
Election strategist Prashant Kishor