Assuming our overall people and other non-fuel costs are lower than what is the norm globally, won’t Indian airlines benefit from flying more between third countries? This may mean negotiating seventh freedom rights (which allow airlines to operate between any two countries without having a home connection) for Indian airlines, which would also imply allowing airlines based abroad to operate between India and other destinations. What we could do is to allow this only if foreign airlines fly to underutilised large airports like Noida or Navi Mumbai and make them alternative hubs.

Three, we need stripped down airports with very low costs (just a runway, one coffee shop and security) in order to allow real low-cost airlines to emerge at some point. The existing rule, which does not allow a greenfield airport to be set up within a 150-km radius of an existing civilian airport, makes this unlikely, though exceptions have been made. The logical thing to do is to negotiate lower revenue shares from airport operators on high-density private airports like Delhi in order to get them to give greater concessions on their monopoly rights. Given the extraordinary amount of time needed to travel to the airport through congested roads, we need more airports closer to city centres. Bengaluru’s software hub would be better served with a basic airport near Hosur in Tamil Nadu than by building another one far away from the city in a completely different direction.