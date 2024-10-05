BJP focus in Haryana shifts from Modi, returns to upper castes and Punjabis

Searching for writings on the wall in this edition of state elections in Haryana, you’d be struck by what isn’t to be seen there. Or what almost isn’t: The face and name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Nor even promises from him. No Modi ki Guarantee, no Modi ka bharosa.

The party's campaign tagline is, "Bharosa dil se, BJP phir se" (Trust your hearts, bring the BJP to power again). That's a bit prosaic, given the high standard the BJP sets for itself in coining slogans. Plus, it doesn't rhyme. Or, as a gaggle of young karyakartas tell me on the sidelines of a modest rally in a banquet hall, "Tuk bhi nahin milti" (It doesn't even rhyme properly).



The most striking discordant note on the walls, however, isn’t poetic, but visual. It isn’t as if Mr Modi is entirely missing. It is just that his image isn’t the lead picture in any of the party’s posters or campaign stationery. The lead picture is mostly that of the candidate in a constituency.

In the top right corner, in slightly smaller size, is the bearded face of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, sworn in just a month before the general elections in April, as the party belatedly realised how unpopular its two-term chief minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, had become. Cheek by jowl with Mr Saini is a face most of us won’t recognise. At least I didn’t. I’d also say in my defence that when I asked a dozen people at BJP rallies and street processions, nobody was able to name this particular notable.



A more senior campaign manager helped. This is Mohan Lal Badoli. And who’s he? He is the state chief, appointed in a belated attempt at damage control after the Lok Sabha setback, when the BJP lost five of the 10 Haryana seats. Among the losers was Mr Badoli himself, from Sonipat. The only reason he was elevated was his caste: Brahmin.

After two terms in power without needing to underline its loyal caste coalitions, the BJP is now back to the basics. Upper castes and Punjabis (many of them from families of Partition refugees) are its mainstay. They are also the most numerous along the Grand Trunk Road, where the most urbanised constituencies lie and where the BJP won most of its seats in the 2014 and 2019 Assembly polls. This zone also has the smallest percentage of Jats, who the party has alienated.



For it to have any chance of winning a third term, or collecting enough seats to achieve a hung Assembly in which to play, it must max out along the G T Road.

In the 2014 and 2019 elections, both for the Lok Sabha and the Assembly, the BJP didn’t need to flaunt its caste base. It could take that for granted as long as the two other factors worked: Hinduised nationalism and the powerful draw of Narendra Modi’s name. These were synonymous. This is why the BJP won a majority, with 47 seats in a House of 90 in 2014. To understand why this was so dramatic, we need to note that the party’s previous highest tally was just 16 seats in 1987, most of which were won in urban constituencies along the G T Road.



It was the rise of Narendra Modi that won the BJP rural Haryana, especially its Jats. They might constitute only about 22 per cent of the vote, but as you’d expect, given their political and social domination, they punch way above their weight. This metaphor is particularly apt in this land of contact sport: Boxing and wrestling.

At some point, the BJP got ahead of itself and decided it could do without the Jats. In its first term, the community was sidelined. In the second, it was outsourced to coalition partner Dushyant Chautala, one of the great-grandsons of Devi Lal, who had split from his jailed grandfather Om Prakash Chautala’s Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) to launch his own Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).



That move has bombed and the Jats, furious at this denial of pre-eminence, have moved to the Congress, especially its leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda. This showed in the 2024 Lok Sabha results, as the BJP lost all predominantly Jat/rural/Dalit seats but managed to win most urban seats. Notably, it lost both seats reserved for Scheduled Castes. Rural Haryana, Jats and Dalits no longer seem to be in Modi’s thrall.

This is what the party is now acknowledging in this campaign’s most important writing on the wall. On banners, the candidate’s picture dominates, with the chief minister and party chief’s images coming next. Modi’s face is among the smallest. Not just that, he is just the first in a series of 10 tiny mugshots at the top left. I recognised the first four and the sixth, and with some effort, the fifth. But for the rest, I had to ask for help. If you were a candidate in the Haryana Civil Services examination and were asked to name the last six of these 10, you might flunk too.



Let’s list them: Modi, party chief J P Nadda, former chief minister and now Cabinet minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Cabinet minister and Haryana election-in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, former Tripura chief minister and Haryana election co-in-charge Biplab Deb, and the state in-charge, prominent Rajasthan leader Satish Poonia. For the remaining four, I needed the help of our senior associate editor and Haryana expert, Sushil Manav, but the names don’t matter.

One is a former Lok Sabha MP, not fielded this May but a Punjabi; the second, a Rajya Sabha MP from across the Yamuna in UP, called in here to rally his Gujjar caste votes; the third is a functionary of the state Mahila Morcha, mostly unknown but a Baniya, and the fourth an equally nondescript district office-bearer of the BJP. It is in this series of notables that Mr Modi’s face, in his current favourite cap, features. It’s almost as if you want to protect him from any adverse outcome in this election, and yet want votes in his name. Shall we then suggest a name for this campaign: Modi bachao, Modi jitao (Shield Modi but make Modi win)?



All that was essential to Haryana politics but was superseded by the overwhelming power of Mr Modi is now back: Caste, dynasty, and defection. In 2014, watching the burst of Modi-led aspiration and confidence, I had said that Haryana voters might have put identity behind them. As you should expect in what was India’s richest state with a population above 2.5 million. That idea lasted exactly a decade. It has now ended with the relative fading of the Modi power.

The BJP has appointed a Brahmin chief, a recent electoral loser, in a state where Brahmins make up just 7.5 per cent of the population. In fact, 11 of its 90 candidates are Brahmins — shore up your own base when you can’t be sure of the others. Two small coalitions have come up, each including one of India’s most prominent Dalit leaders: Chandra Shekhar Azad with Dushyant Chautala and Mayawati with Dushyant’s uncle Abhay’s INLD. You might want to discount conspiracy theories, but any votes these tiny and unlikely Jat-Dalit coalitions pick up will be to the Congress’s cost. The fight now can be defined as between the BJP’s anti-Jat coalition and the Congress playing down the Jat domination that urban castes fear. Putting a benign, friendlier Hooda in front is critical to that.