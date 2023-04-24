Home / Opinion / Columns / BJP's innovative attempts at forging a new national identity

BJP's innovative attempts at forging a new national identity

Constructing a shared national identity is the typical challenge of pluralistic societies like India. However, the definition of Indianness is changing of late

Bharat Bhushan New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 11:09 AM IST
Constructing a shared national identity is the typical challenge of pluralistic societies like India. However, the definition of Indianness is changing of late. The reintegration of Hinduism – both in its past glory and its "persecution" at the hands of "invaders" – as the defining feature of Indian identity has assumed a new salience. What was held in check by a secular state is now a matter of state propagation.
Several events suggest that the present political dispensation is trying to define Indianness as pan-geographical Hindu unity. Two recent examples come from Gujarat -- the state-sponsored Madhavpur Mela in Porbandar organised from March 30 to April 3 and the Saurashtra-Tamil Sangam held at Gir-Somnath from April 17 to 30. A Kasi-Tamil Sangamam organised last year in Varanasi also sought to do the same.

The Madhavpur Mela celebrates the mythological marriage of the Hindu God Krishna (who, having fled Mathur

