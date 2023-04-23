Home / Opinion / Columns / Behind the 'Russia tilt'

Behind the 'Russia tilt'

Unpacking India's 'national interest', more than a year after the invasion

Mihir S Sharma
Premium
Behind the 'Russia tilt'

6 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 10:18 PM IST
Follow Us

More than a year has passed since the armies of the Russian Federation launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and in this period the Indian government’s apparent determination to remain neutral in the conflict only seems to have intensified. In fact, if anything “neutrality” is a code for “leaning towards Moscow” — since, for example, senior Russian ministers are regularly feted in New Delhi, but similar interactions with Ukraine are, to put it mildly, rare.
There are many reasons that could be given for this choice — and indeed, are given at tedious length and risible self-righteousness by people from government-friendly spokesmen to Sovietophile nostalgists of a certain age. Here are some:
  • It isn’t our business, so why bother taking a position?
  • What did the Ukrainians ever do for us anyway?
  • Where was the West when Indian soldiers died on the Chinese border a few ye

Topics :RussiaIndia-Russia ties

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 10:18 PM IST

Also Read

India-US Trade Policy Forum to boost bilateral trade and investment

Top headlines: Modi, Scholz discuss ties; Ant Group to pare stake in Paytm

China trying to revive ties with the US via the Wall Street route: Report

India, Russia to work on developing hypersonic version of BrahMos: Report

The $60 price cap on Russian oil may not hit Indian purchases: Report

Dealing with the diaspora

A monster from the past

A presidency in peril

Lessons from a year of war

India's reputation will survive Hindenburg

Debt fund growth option: A smart choice for retirees

Irdai's recent reforms will help expand the market

The HR ailment of public sector banks

China oils a West Asian deal

Atiq, Ansari, Naroda

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story