Behind the 'Russia tilt'

It isn’t our business, so why bother taking a position?

What did the Ukrainians ever do for us anyway?

Where was the West when Indian soldiers died on the Chinese border a few ye There are many reasons that could be given for this choice — and indeed, are given at tedious length and risible self-righteousness by people from government-friendly spokesmen to Sovietophile nostalgists of a certain age. Here are some:

More than a year has passed since the armies of the Russian Federation launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and in this period the Indian government’s apparent determination to remain neutral in the conflict only seems to have intensified. In fact, if anything “neutrality” is a code for “leaning towards Moscow” — since, for example, senior Russian ministers are regularly feted in New Delhi, but similar interactions with Ukraine are, to put it mildly, rare.