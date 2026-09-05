Blended fuel and BJP’s mileage

This season began with opening sugar stocks lower by five million tonnes (over 34.3 MT base), and they are trending towards 28. The result is a nearly 50 per cent increase in sugar prices. Expectedly, the old movie has been playing out: Stock controls, attack on “hoarding and profiteering,” ban of exports, opening up duty-free imports. Can we let sugar prices shoot up with the festival season upon us? Are you serious?

Over time, as ethanol procurement was hiked breathlessly, from 380 million litres in 2013-14 to 12,000 million litres this year, refiners turned to maize. And then maize prices went up nearly 50 per cent too. This presages higher dairy, poultry and meat prices as maize goes into the feed. Now came the turn of paddy. First, broken rice, and then any surplus rice. This is being sold by a government desperate to keep the blending on with 7.5 million tonnes of rice allocated for fuel this year, at about half the market price.