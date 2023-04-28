Breaking free from the Pixar look

This was the founding stone in Pixar’s animation bulwark, aka the Pixar look — cartoonish features set against backgrounds that look only slightly embellished from an actual photograph. With newer, more powerful rendering engines, Pixar would further heighten

Our story begins with an oft-told tale: Pixar and its epoch-defining 1995 debut, Toy Story. At a time when most computer-generated 3D animated content resembled plastic figurines in motion, it was a stroke of genius to make a film about toys. With toys as characters, Pixar allowed itself the space to experiment with an eclectic mix of facial styles, even as it perfected its realistic backdrops.