Breaking the cycle: Business families must lead in safeguarding women

It’s been over a month since the heartbreaking incident at RG Kar Medical College. Yet all that echoes is noise—politicking, protests, and marches—but still, no justice. Does it feel familiar? It painfully brings back memories of Nirbhaya, doesn’t it? Despite ongoing reforms and heightened awareness, incidents of violence against women continue to plague our society.



Words and reactionary superficial actions have not been enough to prevent these atrocities. However, if there is one group of people capable of driving meaningful change, it is India’s business families and family businesses.

Business families as catalysts for societal change: As influential social units, major contributors to the economy, and owners who exert control over more than 90 per cent of Indian businesses, business families have the power to not only reshape corporate environments but also shift societal norms.



When women from these families take on active leadership roles, the ripple effect extends far beyond boardrooms. Economic success of women leaders at Thermax, Apollo, and Nalli group are well documented. But what also needs to be spoken about is their success in fostering gender-neutral environments that serve as models for other organisations.

Women-led family businesses: A Force for Gender Equality: Thermax, under the leadership of Anu Aga and Meher Pudumjee, has been instrumental in introducing mentorship programmes for women and implemented family-friendly policies, suchas flexible working hours and childcare support.

Lavanya Nalli, fifth-generation and the first woman in the Nalli family to join the family business, reflects a growing trend where women are increasingly seen as equalsuccessors, even in what is traditionally a male-dominated industry. Lavanya has emphasised the importance of empowering women at every level of the organisation, from store managers to senior executives.



Another example is set by the women of the Apollo Hospitals family, who recently released a powerful video message pledging to ensure a safe working environment for all women within their organisation. These women, who are not just figureheads but active leaders, understand the impact they can have in creating a culture of safety and respect.

The multiplier effect of women in leadership: As more women step into authoritative roles, their confidence and decision-making power inspire other women to aspire for leadership, breaking down loheld stereotypes about gender roles. This visibility normalises women having opinions, being assertive, and working in environments that might traditionally be considered male-dominated.



When families in family businesses actively promote women’s participation, they challenge entrenched societal norms. Family businesses, due to their deep-rooted control and governance structures, are better equipped than non-family firms to push through gender reforms. The close-knit nature of these businesses allows for quicker decision-making and stronger enforcement of policies that promote equality.

The unique responsibility of family businesses: Family businesses, in many ways, are microcosms of broader society. When gender-based discrimination is present in a family business, it often mirrors the systemic biases within our social structures. Therefore, when family businesses become champions of change, fostering environments where women from the family are not just participants but leaders, it will have loterm implications for the mindsets of all.

A woman who feels empowered in her family business is more likely to advocate for policies that safeguard all women. She can influence not only workplace safety but also how the next generation of women is treated, both in business and in the broader social context.

Call to Action: Families Must Lead

This is a call to action for family businesses: take the lead in fostering gender equality and safety for women. Research indicates that while societal and macro conditions may be unfavourable towards gender equality, families with a growth mindset can overcome these barriers.

Empower the women in your household to challenge norms, make decisions, and serve as role models. Advocate for safer, more equitable workplaces, both within the family business and beyond. By doing so, you are not only creating safer environments for women in your company, but you are also helping to build a safer society for all women.

