Brics: Chidambaram's question merits better answers

Last week, former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram said he could not identify tangible benefits from recent Brics meetings. It is a question that deserves to be examined against available data.

The combined nominal gross domestic product (GDP) of the 11 Brics countries is about $35.18 trillion, only 8.6 per cent higher than the US GDP of $32.38 trillion. It represents 28 per cent of global GDP at market exchange rates, although its share rises to about 41 per cent when measured at purchasing power parity. China alone accounts for $20.85 trillion. Indeed, the combined GDP of the other ten members is only about 69 per cent of China’s GDP. Thus, Brics possesses enormous aggregate economic weight, but it is concentrated in China. That weight is not matched by comparable trade, investment or institutional integration.