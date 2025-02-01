Budget 2025: Enabling 'Heal in India' through equitable healthcare

The Union Budget 2025-26 outlined five crucial health pillars: preventive care, early detection, low-cost treatment, accessibility, and health tech. With these in focus, the Budget prioritises inclusive and equitable healthcare.

A major challenge remains the doctor-to-patient ratio, especially in rural areas. As of September 2024, India's rural community health centres (CHCs) faced a significant shortage of specialist doctors. The Health Dynamics of India 2022-23 report revealed that only 4,413 out of the required 21,964 specialists were available, resulting in a 79.9 per cent shortfall. The shortages were most pronounced in surgeons, physicians, paediatricians, and obstetricians and gynaecologists. To address this, the government plans to add 75,000 new medical education seats over five years, improving healthcare access in underserved regions.

The prevalence of catastrophic health expenditure (CHE) and impoverishment due to cancer treatment is notably high. Research indicates that approximately 80.4 per cent of patients undergoing outpatient cancer treatment and 29.8 per cent of those hospitalised for cancer care experience CHE. Impoverishment rates are also significant, with 67 per cent of outpatient and 17.2 per cent of hospitalised patients falling below the poverty line due to treatment costs. The government's proposal to establish day-care cancer centres in district hospitals across India is a landmark move to address these concerns.

The exemption of 36 life-saving drugs and medicines from basic customs duty (BCD) further eases the financial burden of critical medical interventions for low-income groups. This move is expected to reduce treatment costs for chronic conditions and rare diseases, making essential medications more accessible.

Digital healthcare gets a major push, with broadband connectivity planned for all primary healthcare centres (PHCs) and rural schools. eSanjeevani, India's telemedicine service, has already facilitated 276 million consultations. Studies show telemedicine improves diabetes management and enhances rural ICU care, as seen in the 10 Bed ICU project, which connects rural hospitals with urban specialists for critical care support.

By addressing critical issues such as doctor shortages, affordability, accessibility to cancer treatment, and digital health infrastructure, the Union Budget 2025 seeks to build a healthier, more productive nation. The intent is clear: no Indian should be left behind when it comes to healthcare.

(Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals, on Budget 2025)